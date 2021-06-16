Pelicans Coach Stan Van Gundy is Out of New Orleans

Multiple sources are reporting that the New Orleans Pelicans and Coach Stan Van Gundy have mutually agreed to part ways.

Van Gundy spent only one season with the Pelicans and went 31-41 on the season.

Through the season, many reported that Van Gundy had trouble connecting with many of his players and he was never really able to turn things around in New Orleans. As a matter of fact, The Pelicans were one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

We will continue to follow this developing story out of New Orleans.