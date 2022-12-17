Peyton Manning Shares Bizarre Bill Belichick Story Involving Pamela Anderson on MNF

Bill Belichick isn't really known for his humor, or for being a player's coach.

But if this story is to be believed, he had one or the other on his mind when selecting long-snapper David Binn to the 2007 Pro Bowl.

The big question right now is whether or not the comment was a joke.

Both Manning and Binn himself appear to think Belichick was being straightforward, planning to have Pam Anderson as eye-candy for players.

For some, that comes off as weird and creepy.

But some fans think it's more of a rare case of Belichick letting loose a little humor. Dry, deadpan humor, but humor nonetheless.

The support for this theory is based on Belichick's legendary football-nerd pedigree. The guy eats, sleeps, and dreams football. Even special teams.

This is the same coach who broke into a nearly 10-minute diatribe about the history of the long-snapper position. Doesn't seem like the type to pick one for the Pro Bowl just to objectify the guy's girlfriend, even if she happens to be the biggest sex icon of the late 90s/early 2000's.

We may never know the truth of Bill's intentions with that decision and statement, but it remains, as does anything the legendary coach gets up to, utterly fascinating.

