Eli Manning’s Proudest Moment Was Prank He Pulled on Peyton Manning

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning experienced the pinnacle of the sport on two occasions when he led the New York Giants to a pair of Super Bowl championships.

I'm not sure where it ranks among Eli's greatest accomplishments, but if you ask the moment in his life he's most proud of, it was giving an atomic wedgie to his old brother Peyton.

Over his head?

Considering Peyton Manning is 6'5, I understand why it would be considered atomic.

DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images loading...

Despite all their success on the field during their playing days, and off the field since, Eli and Peyton can still revert to childhood with brotherly pranks.

It reminds me of one of the greatest SportsCenter commercials of all-time.

Manning is royalty in the world of football.

It started with Peyton and Eli's dad, quarterback Archie Manning, in the late 60s at Ole Miss when he proved to be one of the greats in the world of college football, before being drafted by the New Orleans Saints.

Maybe the next generation of Mannings will provide football and atomic wedgies.

Peyton and Eli's nephew Arch Manning is a 5-star recruit at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

He will likely go down as the most notable college football recruit of all time when considering both his family tree and talent.

