La. Sports Hall of Fame Inductees Include Champion UL Weightlifter

With an induction class that includes a headliner like two-time Superbowl MVP Eli Manning, the 2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees is already shaping up to be a stellar one. But this year's class also includes a champion weightlifter with ties to UL.

Walter Imahara "was a six-time USA national champion in the 60kg (132-pound) weight class while competing in the press, snatch and clean & jerk," according to the Hall of Fame's press release.

But, when he was at UL (then Southwestern Louisiana), he was a national champion who led the university to acclaim.

Imahara joined the UL-Lafayette weightlifting team and was an All-American when the program won the 1957 NCAA team title – the first-ever for the school. He was the NCAA featherweight champion in 1957, 1959 and 1960 — improving his total each time, lifting a total of 645 pounds in 1957, 695 pounds in 1959 and 725 pounds in 1960 when he was named an All-American and earned “Best Lifter” acclaim.

Walter Imahara, courtesy Ragincajuns.com. Walter Imahara, courtesy Ragincajuns.com. loading...

Eli Manning headlines the 2023 induction class. He and Imahara are joined by four-time WNBA All-Star Alana Beard and College World Series champion LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri.

Also on the ticket are All-American LSU pitcher Paul Byrd, a 14-year Major League Baseball veteran who made the 1999 All-Star Game; Shreveport native Wendell Davis, who shattered LSU football receiving records before heading to the NFL; and retired Baton Rouge-Parkview Baptist baseball coach M.L. Woodruff, whose teams claimed 11 state championships.

The induction ceremony will be Saturday, July 29, at the Hall of Fame’s home in Natchitoches.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.