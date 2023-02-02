Up until today, the Ragin' Cajuns schedule for next year was unfinished.

After New Mexico State dropped the Cajuns from their non-conference schedule in the wake of their move to Conference USA, Louisiana was missing a game in their schedule.

Baylor was a theorized dance partner, but that fell through, leaving Cajuns fans to wonder who would fill out that last opponent for next season.

Well they have their answer.

For the first time ever, the Cajuns get to face off against the Buffalo Bulls next year in September as part of the first game of a home-and-home series split by 7 years.

This rounds out the four non-conference matchups, filling out the month of September with games.

In order, the Cajuns take on Northwestern State, UAB, Buffalo, and then Minnesota. The UAB and Minnesota games are away for the Cajuns.

Fans voiced their approval of the new opponent and the finalization of the season schedule.

The Cajuns are going to have a good matchup, and fans will have a great reason to have some wings.

