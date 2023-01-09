SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has picked up another key congressional endorsement, this time from Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th Congressional District.

Johnson, a conservative member of the House, joins the ranks of several Republicans around the state who have already made an endorsement. Freedom Caucus member Rep. Clay Higgins (LA-3) endorsed Landry late in 2022. Former candidates for Governor, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone, both endorsed Landry shortly after he announced.

The state GOP likewise has made an early endorsement of the Attorney General for the state's top political job.

Credit: Landry Campaign Credit: Landry Campaign loading...

In a statement, Johnson said that Landry has "earned his reputation in Louisiana as a trusted conservative."

"Across our country, Jeff has been leading the fight to protect our fundamental freedoms," Johnson said. "Louisiana desperately needs a fearless champion in the governor's office who will deliver the policy changes and structural reforms that will turn our state around. The next four years will be absolutely critical for Louisiana, and I know Jeff will fight hard every day for our families and our future. I am proud to support and stand with Jeff Landry for Governor of Louisiana."

Landry will be facing off against state treasurer John Schroder for governor. Schroder announced his bid on Monday, setting a February date for his official campaign kick-off.

However, one long-speculated name for the race, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, announced on Monday that he is not running for governor, focusing instead on re-election as Lt. Governor.

