Three Teams Are Only Serious Contenders to Sign Arch Manning

Manning is royalty in the world of football.

It started with quarterback Archie Manning in the late 60s at Ole Miss when he proved to be one of the greats in the world of college football.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Archie wasn't able to duplicate that same success in the NFL.

While he was a good pro, he didn't become a Hall of Fame level QB while spending the majority of his career with the struggling New Orleans Saints of the 1970s.

A New Orleans legend nonetheless, Manning was a two-time Pro Bowler, and is in both the Saints Hall of Fame and New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor.

When he retired in 1985, sports fans didn't know at the time they'd be hearing the name Manning on the football field for many more decades.

Manning and his wife Olivia had three sons, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli.

All three were standout prep stars at Isidore Newman high school in uptown New Orleans.

Cooper's football career was cut short after high school due to spinal stenosis.

Peyton and Eli are two of the most famous players of the last 20+ years, having won multiple Super Bowls during their respective careers.

Peyton played collegiately at Tennessee, while Eli played at Ole Miss. Both were heavily recruited.

The latest manning to draw recruiting headlines is Cooper's oldest son Arch.

Georgia fans show support for recruit Arch Manning Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images loading...

Arch Manning will likely go down as the most notable college football recruit of all time when considering both his family tree and talent.

A 5-star recruit quarterback, Manning will be a senior next season at Isidore Newman. His younger brother Heid is the team's center.

Manning has been recruited by every major football school across the country.

While he hasn't released a list of his most preferred destinations to this point, 247 Sports’ Mike Roach reports there are only three serious contenders at the moment for Arch.

Alabama, Georgia, and Texas are “the locks to get Manning on campus," writes Roach.

Arch Manning Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images loading...

Nick Kosko of 247 Sports adds that Florida and LSU may not be the current favorites, but shouldn't be discounted after head coaches Billy Napier and Brian Kelly made strong impressions early in the recruitment process.

For what it's worth, Georgia and Texas have been consistently mentioned as two of the strongest suitors for Arch.

Arch Manning Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images loading...

Tennessee and Ole Miss, the alma maters of Peyton and Eli, don't appear to be serious contenders to land Arch at the moment, but in the 2022 world of recruiting, things are always subject to change.

