A quarterback named Manning will play in the SEC once again.

Isidore Newman senior quarterback Arch Manning, son of Cooper Manning, announced his commitment to the University of Texas today.

A 5-star recruit quarterback out of New Orleans, Manning will be a senior next season at Isidore Newman. His younger brother Heid is the team's center.

Manning has been recruited by every major football school across the country, but ultimately decided he wanted to be a Longhorn.

Arch's first season with Texas will be in 2023, and the Longhorns will be leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC no later than 2025, with many expecting Texas and Oklahoma to be official members of the conference sooner rather than later.

Assuming Manning remains committed to UT, and plays at least three years there, he will play in the SEC like his grandfather (Archie Manning - Ole Miss) and uncles (Peyton Manning - Tennessee, Eli Manning - Ole Miss) before him.

Fair or not, Arch has big shoes to fill based on his pedigree.

Manning is royalty in the world of football.

It started with quarterback Archie Manning in the late 60s at Ole Miss when he proved to be one of the greats in the world of college football.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Archie wasn't able to duplicate that same success in the NFL.

While he was a good pro, he didn't become a Hall of Fame level QB while spending the majority of his career with the struggling New Orleans Saints of the 1970s.

A New Orleans legend nonetheless, Manning was a two-time Pro Bowler, and is in both the Saints Hall of Fame and New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor.

When he retired in 1985, sports fans didn't know at the time they'd be hearing the name <em>Manning</em> on the football field for many more decades.

Manning and his wife Olivia had three sons, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli.

All three were standout prep stars at Isidore Newman high school in uptown New Orleans.

Cooper's football career was cut short after high school due to spinal stenosis.

Peyton and Eli are two of the most famous players of the last 20+ years, having won multiple Super Bowls during their respective careers.

Peyton played collegiately at Tennessee, while Eli played at Ole Miss. Both were heavily recruited.

Arch has already gone down as one of the most notable recruits in college football history.

Will he be able to live up to the hype?

