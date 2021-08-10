Phil Robertson Delivered Eulogy for ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill [VIDEO]

There's always a Louisiana connection. The patriarch of one of the most famous families to emerge from the Bayou State is back in the news again.

"Duck Dynasty" leader Phil Robertson was chosen to deliver the eulogy for Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame member Dusty Hill at his funeral. Although details have been scarce, the founding member of the popular 90's rock band ZZ Top passed away at age 72 in Houston on July 28th. A cause of death has not been released yet, but sources say Hill had been suffering from several medical problems before he suddenly died.

Fans of "Duck Dynasty" might remember that the show, which aired on the A&E network from 2012 to 2017 was based in West Monroe, Louisiana. And ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man" was famously performed as the theme song for the show. The band even showed up for the series finale to perform it with Uncle Si at the Duck Commander Headquarters.

Phil Robertson said on his podcast "Unashamed", via The Outsider, that Dusty Hill's widow had asked him to deliver the eulogy, even though the two had only met in person a few times. Robertson recalled to the Outsider that when Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons came to visit the family at their compound in West Monroe, that “They wanted to eat some squirrel. I figured they were top of the line, but now I know they are. So, Miss Kay fixed them a big pot of squirrel and dumplings, so we had squirrel and dumplings" You can see the band perform on the last episode of "Duck Dynasty" below. #RIP Dusty Hill.