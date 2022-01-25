Duck Dynasty Star Finds Human Body While Hunting

For those of us who enjoy the outdoors and the sport of hunting, there are just certain things you learn to accept. For example, a lot of times the best hunting or fishing for that matter requires you to wake up early.

Often times those early trips to the lake or the woods involve trudging down some very dark lonely roads and pathways. Many times on those roads and paths you'll come across things you wish you had never seen.

Such was the case for Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson. Robertson recently regaled the audience of Unashamed as well as his Dad Phil and Brother Al of the time he came across a body lying in the middle of the road while he was on his way to a hunt.

OutDoorZombie via YouTube OutDoorZombie via YouTube loading...

Jase related to the Unashamed audience that often being up and in the woods sometimes leads to sightings of strange and unusual things when you're on the move between 3:30 am and 5 am. I can attest, as someone who also spends a good part of the day in that time zone. you do see the world in a very different, dimly lit, light.

What made this story incredibly unique was how Robertson was warned by a fellow hunter who actually called him while he was en route to the hunt. That caller told Robertson to "watch out for that body in the middle of the road". I must admit, knowing the Duck Dynasty guys the way I do, I would be suspecting a trick or practical joke but apparently, this wasn't a joke at all.

Aquachigger via YouTube Aquachigger via YouTube loading...

Robertson said it was just a few minutes after that call that he noticed something large in the roadway. Jay Stone, the man who had called Robertson earlier arrived at about the same time. The two men called 9-1-1 but Robertson explained that based on the position of the body, it already looked like it was too far gone for 9-1-1 to help.

As the two hunters shone their bright spotlights on the body in the roadway Robertson noticed the individual appeared to be wearing pajama pants and his feet looked really dirty as if he had been walking along the roadway. That's when Robertson realized what he should have done in the very beginning.

KC HiLiTES via YouTube KC HiLiTES via YouTube loading...

He simply yelled really loudly. That's when the two hunters noticed the body moved. The guy actually raised his head a little bit. Robertson said the man slowly put his hands behind his back, as if he were going to be handcuffed, this tipped the two hunters that the individual in the roadway may have been up to no good.

As you might imagine, there was a lesson to be learned by all of this and that's exactly what took place next on this particular episode of Unashamed.

And such are the kinds of things you can see when you attempt to go out into the woods or just go outside your house during the wee small hours of the morning. For some of us, it's the perfect time of day. For the rest of you, it's probably best that you're sleeping and don't see all this scary stuff.