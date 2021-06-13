It was six years ago this week that the Red River crested at over 37 feet, the highest that locals had seen since the end of World War II.

Houses and businesses along the river, including River Bluff, Cash Point, the Bossier Sheriff's Substation on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, casinos on both sides of the river, the Red River South Marina and the Riverwalk were all substantially under water.

Area law enforcement, fire and first responders, along with hundreds of volunteers from both the ArkLaTex and beyond worked tirelessly to to save people, homes livestock and more.

The story of the raging waters was even told in the New York Times:

"The flooding is a result of weeks of heavy rainfall across the South with billions of gallons of water still heading downstream. On its way to the Mississippi River, the Red flows through the Shreveport area, and the runoff from recent flooding in Texas and Oklahoma is now causing major flooding here and to the southeast in Bossier City."

And the Shreveport Times gave details when it came to numbers and stats:

"The Red River is expected to crest at 34 feet Saturday, a foot above full flood stage. That's a foot above full flood stage and four feet over minor flood stage, but still 11 feet lower than the greatest crest ever recorded on the Red. That was on Aug. 10, 1849, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport's archives. The last time the Red was this high was May 15, 1990, when it crested at 34.5 feet. But a century earlier, the river flooded and reached a crest of 44.7 feet, more than 10 feet greater."

So, let's take a closer look back at at June of 2015, at the Red River flood of that year, with photos courtesy of Lt. Bill Davis of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.