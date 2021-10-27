Photos and Videos Show Damage from Severe Weather in South Louisiana

As severe weather passes through South Louisiana, photos and videos of the impact have circulated on social media. As the weather continues across the region, updates will be made to this story with more information throughout the day.

The border area of Texas and Louisiana was the touchdown point for one of the first tornados that was spotted.

As the South-Western portion of Louisiana began feeling the effects of the severe weather, multiple reports poured in on social media of a tornado in Lake Charles that was strong enough to rip homes apart.

See the effects of the weather shared to social media below.

More videos of a powerful tornado near the Texas-Louisiana border surfaced on Twitter.

Here is the aftermath of that tossed ATV.

This story will continue to be updated.