CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) - The folks behind the popular local chain Pizza Artista have opened a new restaurant in Carencro focusing on both a rich dine-in experience and a quick drive-thru option.

Pizza Artista is known in the area as a fast-casual dining experience, but the new establishment, Pizza Amore, is the Pizza Artista brand's first move into full table service, and a full bar. It also features new additions to the Pizza Artista menu and is situated in a much larger space in Carencro.

“This new concept,” explains CEO Scott McClaskey, “is the next step up from fast-casual, allowing diners to pair their favorite mixed drinks, wine or beers with some of their favorite Italian foods. But our mainstay will always be pizza – especially pizzas with a Cajun flair.”

It's not just a full dine-in experience, however. There is a drive-thru window for those who want to grab their menu favorites on the run.

Why the name "Pizza Amore"?

“There are lyrics, made popular by mid-century crooner Dean Martin, about the moon and 'that’s amore,' that pop into most adults’ heads when they hear the word pizza,” adds COO Kirk Miller. “But we think younger adults will enjoy the feeling and atmosphere that song evokes, even more.”

The eight-year-old franchise began in Lafayette and has since spread to multiple states.

Along with the pizzas are calzones, pasta, salads, and some great appetizers. Their children's menu (which my kids loved) offered the perfect proportions and flavor (especially for my picky kid).

The fried ravioli is a must-try dish.

The restaurant opened in late July in a shopping center next to Walmart in Carencro. It's a 3800-square-foot space for all customers to enjoy.

Parent company Pizza Artista was established by industry veterans Scott McClaskey, Cynthia McClaskey, and Kirk Miller. The Pizza Artista chain has won awards from a variety of media outlets and resources, recognized by Trip Advisor and Yelp, among other travel resources.

It has been named among the Top 10 Best Restaurants in Louisiana as recognized by National Elite, a culinary industry ranking system. It was also named number one in “12 Unsuspecting Restaurants In Louisiana With Food So Good It Should be Illegal” by onlyinyourstate.com.