LOUISIANA (KPEL) — As of Tuesday, both Planned Parenthood centers have closed their doors after providing health care services for four decades.

In August, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast announced that it would be wrapping up all operations in Louisiana, and now the long-anticipated closure is officially in effect.

According to the organization, 'relentless political pressure' and 'mounting legislative barriers' had their hands tied. While the decision was not made lightly, ultimately, they would not be able to remain open. However, they note that their fight for reproductive rights and universal access is far from over.

Why Did Planned Parenthood Leave Louisiana?

Many believed that funding was the reason they were forced to shut their doors; however, the restrictions on a state level have made it increasingly more difficult for providers and centers such as Planned Parenthood to operate.

We didn’t choose this. Relentless political attacks on reproductive health care forced our hand.

These restrictions obviously affect abortion access, along with STI testing, birth control access, cancer screenings, and sexual health education.

What Patients Need to Know

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast urges patients to stay connected through social media and to reach out to the centers that remain open nationwide.

PPGC stated that they have continued to help existing patients refer to other providers in the area. Additionally, their website and other online support resources are still accessible.

Patients who relied on the Louisiana centers can access more information, including referrals, via their website.

So what's next for Planned Parenthood Gulf coast? While they won't be physically operating or serving patients, they have promised to continue advocating for accessible, inclusive healthcare for patients nationwide.

