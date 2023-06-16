When I think of mosquito repellent, I think of Off spray, citronella candles, or torches. I never thought about planting the actual citronella grass in my yard. I did not know I could grow many plants, herbs, and flowers around the house to ward off those pesky, blood-sucking insects. But there are!

Mother Nature is always up for the challenge. She makes several natural insect-repellent flowers, herbs, and plants to keep us from getting bugged out. Some of which I am planning to add to my landscaping in the very near future! When you live in SWLA, anything we can use to help keep those biting insects at bay is a good thing.

Think of it as nature's garden by design! Adding insect-repelling plants is also better for our bodies than applying those toxic sprays. It might even be cheaper in the long run, which is even better!

The experts at Brooklyn Botanic Garden say the annoying insects can't stand the smell of Citronella Grass and lemongrass. These are the most common plants people use to keep mosquitoes at bay. Are you a dog owner? Did you know that adding plants with mint or loud lemon odors can help eliminate fleas and ticks? It's true!

Some of these natural floral bug repellents have multi-functions. You can keep the bugs away while adding some spice to your next home-cooked meal, attract hummingbirds and butterflies, create a colorful oasis, or enjoy their organic aroma! The next time you're out in the yard doing lawn care or tending to your landscaping, add of few of these amazing insect-repellent plants, flowers, and herbs to spruce up your yard:

1.) CITRONELLA

STAFF Facebook loading...

2.) ROSEMARY

STAFF Facebook loading...

3.) BASIL

International Green Week 2023 Agricultural Trade Fair Getty Images loading...

4.) LAVENDER

STAFF Youtube loading...

5.) LEMONGRASS

facebook facebook loading...

6.) BEE BALM

staff Youtube loading...

7.) MARIGOLDS

staff Youtube loading...

8.) MINT

Kentucky Derby Getty Images loading...

9.) CHRYSANTHEMUMS

Staging Day At The Harrogate Spring Flower Show Getty Images loading...

10.) PETUNIAS

Staff Facebook loading...

11.) SAGE

Palestinian Christian And Muslim Co-existence In Bethlehem Under Threat After Hamas Victory Getty Images loading...

12.) CATNIP

staff Facebook loading...