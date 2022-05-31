Louisiana Officer Hospitalized After Being Deliberately Hit by ATV He Was Trying to Stop for Reckless Driving

A Plaquemines Parish deputy was seriously injured after being deliberately struck by an SUV he was trying to stop for reckless driving.

According to a report from WAFB, a deputy was rushed to a local hospital after the intentional collision and is currently in serious condition. Lt. Chaun Domingue, an agency spokesperson for the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Department, says the deputy was a 10-year veteran of the department.

Domingue said the driver of the ATV has been arrested and is expected to be formally charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

a

The officer was responding to reports of reckless driving by a pair of four-wheeled ATVs early Tuesday morning (May 31). When the officer laid down spike strips in an attempt to stop the ATVs, he was reportedly struck near the Woodland Bridge that connects Plaquemines Parish to Algiers and New Orleans Parish.

The WAFB report said traffic was diverted away from the Woodland Bridge after the incident and Louisiana State Police is currently investigating.

This is a developing story.