St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (KPEL News) - Deputies confiscated a machine gun and drugs during a "knock-and-talk" at a residence in Opelousas, Louisiana.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, narcotics detectives visited the home of 27-year-old Bryan Gabriel, also knows as P-Man, on February 28, 2024.

One of the residents allowed them inside and gave them permission to search the house in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive in Opelousas. A cursory search revealed marijuana and money in a wash house attached to the home.

At that point, detectives requested a search warrant.

Once they had the warrant in hand, they found 25 individual bags of marijuana that was packaged for sale and $4,583 in cash.

They found two firearms: a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol and a Wise Arms 556 pistol. The Glock was equipped with a switch that allows the gun to fire automatically, like a machine gun. Detectives later learned that the Glock had been stolen from a rural area in St. Landry Parish in 2018.

Gabriel was arrested, transported to the St. Landry Parish jail and booked on the following charges:

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana);

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

· Illegal Carrying of Weapons (2 counts);

· Possession of a Machine Gun;

· Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms; and

· Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses.

Sheriff Guidroz urges anyone with information about illegal drug activity to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers will remain anonymous.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your cell phone, or dial **TIPS from your cell to make a tip. You could earn a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

