Police Looking for Woman Who Threatened to Shoot “Fiery Crab” Employee then Walks Out Without Paying

Police are looking for a woman who threatened to shoot a "Fiery Crab" employee then walked out of the restaurant without paying. Police need your help finding the suspect and she could be in Acadiana.

New Orleans Police Department is looking for a woman who went into "Fiery Crab" in the 900 block of Common Street in New Orleans. The woman ate, then got up to walk out of the restaurant without paying. She refused to pay the bill, then threatened to shoot an employee. The incident took place at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday.

NOPD is asking everyone from around the state, including everyone in the Acadiana area, to look at the pictured female as she could be in Acadiana. She walked out with three other individuals who also did not pay their bill.

If you know of the woman's whereabouts, NOPD is asking that you call the Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-STOP.