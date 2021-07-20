Restaurant Closes for ‘Day of Kindness’ Due to Rude Customers

It's been a tough year for eateries around the United States. The coronavirus pandemic shuttered so many restaurants and put millions of workers out of a job. It was especially brutal for locally owned establishments, and we saw that right here in Acadiana. But things have been looking up, and we are trying to return to normal despite the shortage of staff that seems to still plague this area of our economy.

But one restaurant in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is not feeling the love from returning customers. The owners of the locally owned Apt Cape Cod decided to close their establishment for a "Day of Kindness" after an especially divisive day recently, where customers were downright mean, rude, and demanding to the staff.

A manager at the restaurant told FOX News "There were a few incidents that were so horrendous – the cursing and not being understanding of our short staff and limited menu – we had someone call in at 6:30 a.m. before we even open demand take out saying, ‘I’m going to come in, and you're going to serve me'. That was the straw that broke the camel's back. Our staff doesn't need to deal with this."

The owners, Brandi Felt Castellano and Regina Felt Castellano also wanted to remind customers that some of the staff is young, this is their first job, and some are just trying to earn money for college by working at the restaurant. They also told FOX News that since the story has become public, support has come in from all across America. People are doing everything from sending flowers to sending tips via Venmo. Read more about the story from FOX News.