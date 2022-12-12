Restaurants We Lost in 2022

And just when we thought that 2021 took some good restaurants away from us, 2022 came in and said just wait.

We have witnessed a lot of tough things over the last few years in Acadiana but the closing of our beloved restaurants always hits us hard.

I took a look back at all the wonderful restaurants that we have lost this past year. It is a pretty long list that will hopefully bring back some good memories for you. I had several restaurants on this list that were considered a favorite and one of my go-to spots.

Sombreros in North Lafayette

Closed in late March.

Bosco’s Specialty Meats in Broussard

Closed in October of 2022.

Pizzaville USA near UL

Closed in October.

Trapp’s seafood in Broussard

Closed in September of this year.

Dax on Verot

Closed in May.

Deja Brew Coffee House

Closed in July of 2022.

Cajun Market Donut Co in Carencro

Closed in August.

Azteca’s Mexican Cuisine

Closed in July of 2022.

The Rusted Rooster

Closed in June of this year.

GL’s Mongolian Grill

Closed in June of 2022.

Frank’s Po-boys in Opelousas

Closed in May.

Good Eats Kitchen

Closed in May.

Jambalaya Shoppe

Closed in March of this year.

Alibi Bar and Grill

The last Facebook post was from April 2022.

Royal Curry Indian Cuisine

Closed in October of this year.

Lucky’s Fire and Smoke

Closed in October of 2022.

Brick & Spoon

Closed in September of this year.

Romacelli Bistro

Closed in January.

Maybe’s Lounge

Closed in November of 2022.

Pedro’s in New Iberia

Closed in December of this year.

Las Palmitas

Their last Facebook post was from August of this year.

Zoe’s in River Ranch

Closed in August.

Jerk Xpress

Their last Facebook post was from March of this year.

Pho Clay to Geaux

Closed in August.

Bouree

Closed in November of this year.

Tula Tacos

Closed in November.

