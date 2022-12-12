Restaurants We Lost in 2022
And just when we thought that 2021 took some good restaurants away from us, 2022 came in and said just wait.
We have witnessed a lot of tough things over the last few years in Acadiana but the closing of our beloved restaurants always hits us hard.
I took a look back at all the wonderful restaurants that we have lost this past year. It is a pretty long list that will hopefully bring back some good memories for you. I had several restaurants on this list that were considered a favorite and one of my go-to spots.
Sombreros in North Lafayette
Closed in late March.
Bosco’s Specialty Meats in Broussard
Closed in October of 2022.
Pizzaville USA near UL
Closed in October.
Trapp’s seafood in Broussard
Closed in September of this year.
Dax on Verot
Closed in May.
Deja Brew Coffee House
Closed in July of 2022.
Cajun Market Donut Co in Carencro
Closed in August.
Azteca’s Mexican Cuisine
Closed in July of 2022.
The Rusted Rooster
Closed in June of this year.
GL’s Mongolian Grill
Closed in June of 2022.
Frank’s Po-boys in Opelousas
Closed in May.
Good Eats Kitchen
Closed in May.
Jambalaya Shoppe
Closed in March of this year.
Alibi Bar and Grill
The last Facebook post was from April 2022.
Royal Curry Indian Cuisine
Closed in October of this year.
Lucky’s Fire and Smoke
Closed in October of 2022.
Brick & Spoon
Closed in September of this year.
Romacelli Bistro
Closed in January.
Maybe’s Lounge
Closed in November of 2022.
Pedro’s in New Iberia
Closed in December of this year.
Las Palmitas
Their last Facebook post was from August of this year.
Zoe’s in River Ranch
Closed in August.
Jerk Xpress
Their last Facebook post was from March of this year.
Pho Clay to Geaux
Closed in August.
Bouree
Closed in November of this year.
Tula Tacos
Closed in November.