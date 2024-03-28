Louisiana Police Asking for Tips on Murder Suspect

(St. Martinville, Louisiana) - KPEL 96.5: On the morning of August 23, 2021, Officers with the St. Martinville Police responded to the 100 block of Audrey Circle in St. Martinville, LA., in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon the Officers' arrival, they located a deceased male subject who was subsequently identified as Martez Doucet 23, St. Martinville.

During the initial investigation, Officers determined that the victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, Officers were able to obtain suspect information on the individual wanted in connection with this crime. The suspect, as seen in the attached video and photo, was observed arriving (in a white t-shirt) and leaving the scene wearing a dark-colored muscle shirt, and dark blue jeans. (Suspect is seen leaving 25 seconds into the video).

Anyone knowing the identity and/or whereabouts of the individual in the accompanying video and photo is asked to please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or you can report it via the free P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.