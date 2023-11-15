Police in Crowley, Louisiana, Looking for Masked Suspect

Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers has issued a call for information to help police in Crowley, Louisiana, solve the burglary of a business.

Crowley Police tell KPEL News that, on October 30 at 3:25 AM, they are looking for the man pictured who they believe got into the building located in the 1700 block of North Parkerson Avenue and stole an undetermined amount of money from a safe.

The burglar was caught on surveillance video and is described as white, 5' 5" or 5' 6" tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. It's unclear whether the suspect is male or female. At the time of the burglary, the person was wearing a face mask, hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and was carrying a backpack.

burglary suspect Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department loading...

If you have information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to submit your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

You can also dial **TIPS to report information in any area.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app.

