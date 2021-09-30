Poll Results: Subjects Kids Wished They Had In School

A survey asked young kids between the ages of 6 and 11 what they'd like to see added as school subjects, and you'll never guess the answers they gave.

ThinkStock

Some of the kids' answers are exactly what you think, but a lot of other topics that you might not expect made the list too.

The top response was a class on "How to be a YouTube star," which, in a way, could be considered an early business class.

Top 10 Subjects Kids Wished They Had In School:

How to be a YouTube star

will-francis-ZDNyhmgkZlQ-unsplash

How to look after pets

chewy-gWzTum_yMCg-unsplash

How to cook my favorite meal

conscious-design-3D43SBDDkAc-unsplash

How to be good at video games

alex-haney-lfQyS-TnqEg-unsplash

How to eat healthily

amoon-ra-oWN1tKuUpJI-unsplash

How to recycle

sigmund-aI4RJ--Mw4I-unsplash

How to be brave

jack-sloop-eYwn81sPkJ8-unsplash

How to cheer someone up

daniel-fazio-z5Fb1V8Bi28-unsplash

How to make people laugh

ben-white-4K2lIP0zc_k-unsplash

How to be proud of myself

gabriel-tovar-xF6HoP2oy74-unsplash

Others that made the Top 30 include:

Looking after plants

making friends

telling a good joke

respecting other people

being a better listener

and how to make toast

I've always wanted to be a YouTube star too. I would love to sit in on that class and learn different filming techniques and how to get the YouTube algorithm to suggest your videos to users. I gotta tell you, as a parent, number ten broke my heart. It's sad and scary that so many kids look down on themselves that this actually made the list, and to be so high on the list. Our kids need to know we love them and that we're proud of them in a bad way.

Check out all the kids' answers, click here.