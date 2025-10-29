PONCHATOULA, LA (KPEL) — Following months of investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, a Ponchatoula man has been arrested and is facing hundreds of serious charges.

According to the Louisiana State Police Troop L, in August, investigators traced a phone number that sent private photos without their consent to 30-year-old Tyler A. Adkins after they recieved a complaint regarding the incident.

Once police obtained a search warrant, they seized Adkins' phone and discovered more than just the single nonconsensual image.

Over 700 explicit images and videos of child sexual abuse material were found on his device.

Following a collaborative investigation by the Technical Support Unit, the Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft division, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Adkins was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

He faces the following charges:

One count of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image

728 Counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles

Authorities say more charges could follow.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit reminds the public that the community can help prevent exploitation and urges anyone to report suspicious activity at www.la-safe.org by clicking the 'Suspicious Activity' link.

