Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site Raises Even More Questions After Shutting Down Without Notice

Residents are getting mixed feedback on a pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the corner of a popular Lafayette intersection.

The testing site is housed by a portable storage container-type structure with windows bearing the name Dynamic Diagnostics. News 10 investigated concerns from viewers after mixed results were reported from the pop-up testing site.

UPDATE: According to a report from KFLY the testing site shut down with no notice. We have heard unconfirmed rumors that the test site has just run out of tests for the moment and will be reopening once they get more.

Original Story: While some viewers complained about long waits and sometimes not even getting their test results, others were satisfied with their experience calling the process "productive."

With the Omicron variant causing COVID cases to surge at record levels the demand for testing is at an all-time high. Couple that with the fact that at-home rapid tests are sold out everywhere and you've got people scrambling to get tested by any means necessary—even if it's at a spot that may seem a bit sketchy.

Just like News 10, we've had friends and listeners ask us about this site which led us to the story from their investigative team. Anonymous viewers who went by "John" and "Jane" described experiences that were drastically different.

"John" said he "waited all day and never got results." "Jane" tested with friends and family and got her results the same night, describing the ease of the entire process.

They give you a bag with everything to test and explain how to test yourself and you just bring it back to them

A week later, "John" told News 10 he was still waiting for results.

To add to the mystery surrounding the Dynamic Diagnostics pop-up testing site, when News 10 called the number provided it was disconnected. Their website says they are based out of Illinois with 50 locations across the country promising "same-day results"—but a phone call to the number on their website just directed callers back to the website to email the company instead.

Thank you for calling Dynamic Diagnostics. We are sorry we missed your call. For inquires about results, email info at dynamic diagnostics dot com. Thank you, goodbye.

The Louisiana Department of Health told News 10 that Dynamic Diagnostics is not an LDH site nor do they have "any interaction or regulation of any pop-up labs." Feedback on social media reflected the same mixed results that were in the News 10 report.

Similar concerns in Houston have even led local leadership to request that the FBI look into these pop-up testing sites to ensure they are operating within federal guidelines. According to the Houston ABC affiliate, red flags include testing sites that ask for money upfront or for a suspicious amount of information.

Have you visited the pop-up site at the corner of Verot School Road and Ambassador Caffery? If so, let us know what your experience was like, and check out the full story here via News 10.