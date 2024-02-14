Popular Lafayette Restaurant to Temporarily Close for Renovation Amid Staffing Challenges

Lafayette's foodie scene is about to see one of its favorite dining spots, Poseidon’s Greek Restaurant, located at 103 Kaliste Saloom Rd, temporarily shut its doors. The announcement came directly from the restaurant's Facebook page, stating that the closure will begin on February 15, 2024, marking a pause for renovations and, notably, for some "peace of mind."

The message from Poseidon’s Greek Restaurant was simple yet spoke volumes: “We will be closing February 15 for renovations and peace of mind. Thank you Acadiana.” However, context was provided by the restaurant's Facebook caption, revealing major staffing issues: “We are temporarily shutting down because I don’t have any freaking employees that can help me. Sorry.”

This candid expression of frustration by Poseidon’s Greek Restaurant reflects a broader challenge faced by many in the restaurant industry, struggling with finding and retaining staff. The response to the announcement on social media was immediate, with comments ranging from offers to work, expressions of support, and shared frustration about the current business environment.

In response to a comment suggesting better pay as a solution, Poseidon’s outlined their current wage structure: “$15-20 cooks, $12-15 dishwashers and my girls walk out of here with $700. How much you suggest I pay them, sir?”

The decision to close, as difficult as it may have been, has once again sparked a larger conversation about the state of the restaurant industry, the challenges of staffing, and the community’s support for local businesses. Poseidon’s Greek Restaurant's situation is a clear indicator of the times, dealing with issues that extend beyond the kitchen.

As Poseidon’s Greek Restaurant takes this time to renovate and regroup, we'll update this story when more details or a timeline is established. The closure, though temporary, is a moment for the restaurant to figure out how it wants to move forward being fully aware of the staffing woes that are a major issue, both locally and beyond.