Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.

At the time of Monday's drawing the official Powerball jackpot was listed at $89,200,000.00. The Powerball website shows that no tickets sold for that drawing matched the numbers needed to claim that top prize. Here's how the numbers bounced out of the hopper if you didn't get the chance to see the drawing.

The numbers produced by last night's drawing were:

35 45 47 54 55 Powerball 14 Power Play x2

Powerball officials also tell us via their website that no tickets sold in the country "matched 5" for a $1,000,000 or $2,000,000 payout either.

Other than the big-money ticket, Monday's drawing was not too particularly lucrative for Louisiana players. There were four tickets sold that can lay claim to a prize of $100 and another six tickets that can lay claim to a prize of $200.

Lottery officials in Louisiana are confirming via the Big Wins in Louisiana page that the $100,000 winner matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The ticket purchaser also opted-in on the Power Play option. That's why the ticket has a value of $100,000. The prize without the Power Play is $50,000.

The big winner was sold in Galliano Louisiana at the Pelican Truck Stop. That business is located at 18513 Highway 3235. Saturday's Powerball produced a $50,000 winner that was sold less than 100 miles away in Sorrento Louisiana.

Since there was no jackpot winner the Powerball game's top prize will now rise to an estimated $100,000,000 for Wednesday's drawing. The cash option on that prize will be close to $60,000,000.

Meanwhile, if you can't wait until Wednesday to get rich, tonight's Mega Millions drawing could certainly do that for you. A jackpot winner in the Mega Millions lottery would generate a payday of about $354 million or $186.9 million if you chose the cash option.