Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.

That's the bad news. The good news is that Saturday night Powerball officials estimate the top prize in the multi-state lottery game will have grown to at least $800 million dollars. If the game gets a winner they would lay claim to the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.

Only a jackpot of $1.56 billion eclipses the $800 million dollar projection. By the way, that $1.56 billion dollar jackpot was shared among three tickets back in 2016.

Louisiana sold tickets did generate prize winners, in fact, a lot of prize winners. First things first though, let's show you the drawing from last night.

The Powerball website confirms that the winning numbers drawn were:

19 36 37 46 56 Powerball 24 Powerplay x2

The Powerball website also confirms that there were five one-million-dollar prize winners generated by last night's game. Those tickets were sold in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, and New York. Each of those tickets matched all the white-ball numbers but did not match the Powerball.

In Louisiana, the Louisiana Lottery Big Wins Page shows state-sold tickets did generate quite a few winners. However, there were no winning tickets that can lay claim to a prize larger than $200.

The Louisiana Lottery website shows that 11 tickets sold in the state are worth $200 this morning. Those winners either matched four of the white balls or matched three white balls and the Powerball. Those ticket purchasers also opted in for the Powerplay which for last night's drawing was "times 2".

There were 31 other tickets sold in the state that are worth $100 this morning. Those tickets, just as above, matched either four white balls or three white balls and the Powerball.

There were no big winners in last night's Easy 5 or Lotto drawings so those jackpots will increase as well. Easy 5 will feature a top prize of $80,000 on Saturday night while Lotto's top prize will rise to an estimated $1.625 million for Saturday's drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday night, October 29th. That drawing is set to take place at 9:59 Louisiana time, the estimated top prize will be $800 million.