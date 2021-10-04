Powerball Jackpot Still Growing – Louisiana Gets a $50,000 Winner

Lottery players in Louisiana managed to squeeze quite a few bucks out of this past Saturday's Powerball drawing but no ticket sold in the state managed to match all the necessary numbers to claim the games top prize of $651.3 million on Saturday night. However, there was a ticket sold in Louisiana that matched enough of the numbers to garner a $50,000 prize.

Daniel Barnes via Unsplash.com

According to the Powerball website, there were no tickets sold that captured the game's top prize for the Saturday, October 2nd drawing. Also in that drawing, there were no tickets that matched all five of the white ball numbers and the Powerball, which would have been worth $2 million dollars, however, a ticket sold in Massachusetts did match all five of the white-ball numbers without the powerplay and the Powerball to claim a prize worth $1 million dollars.

The numbers that were chosen in the October 2, 2021 drawing were:

28 38 42 47 52 Powerball 01 Powerplay x 2.

That drawing did yield a $50,000 winning ticket in Louisiana. According to the "Louisiana Lottery Big Wins in Louisiana" page that $50,000 winner was sold in Slidell at Circle K #2707678 which is located on Highway 11. The purchaser of that ticket matched four out of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

The Louisiana Lottery page also shows that there were a number of tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that is valued at more than $100. In fact, Saturday's drawing produced 15 $200-dollar winners and 64 $100-dollar winners. So, even if you didn't buy your ticket in Slidell or Massachusetts it might be a good idea to double-check those numbers.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Officials with the Powerball game estimate that by the time ticket sales cease this evening the estimated jackpot for the game will be $670 million dollars. The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was back on June 5th, so there has been a lot of time for a lot of money to accumulate. If you do choose to play tonight's Powerball, please remember to play responsibly.