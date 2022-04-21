Powerball Payout – $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana

It's another big-money Powerball payout for lottery players in Louisiana. Do you realize that the last time the big money jackpot of the multi-state lottery game Powerball had a winner was Valentine's Day?

Yeah, a lot of water has rushed under the river between then and now. Think about all that we've been through in those weeks. There was Mardi Gras, St Patrick's Day, March Madness, and the lifting of COVID restrictions all that has happened since Powerball gave away a big money jackpot.

By my calculations, there have been 28 Powerball drawings since the game's last big win and based on my observations that big money jackpot should happen within the next week. But last night, for the April 20th drawing there was no jackpot winner. Here is how the numbers dropped if you didn't get the chance to watch.

Last night's top prize in the Powerball game was an estimated $372,800,000. And the numbers that were drawn at random were:

20 30 45 55 56 Powerball 14 and Power Play x2.

The Powerball website says a $2,000,000 winning ticket was sold in New Jersey. Meanwhile in Louisiana in addition to the $50,000 winner, there were 10 tickets sold in the state that can be redeemed for a prize of $200. Another 11 other tickets were sold for last night's drawing that are worth $100.

As far as the $50,000 winning ticket is concerned. Louisiana Lottery officials say that the winning ticket was sold in Ruston at Sam's Smoke Shop on South Vienna Street. Hmm, a Powerball winner sold at a smoke shop on 4/20. Did anyone else see that coming?

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday night. Game administrators are estimating that when the ping pong balls drop at 9:59 pm Louisiana time the top prize in the game will be a cool $400 million.

I would speculate that the top prize will actually be higher. Once word circulates around the country that you can win almost half a billion dollars playing Powerball, the casual players and the office pool players will start to kick in with their purchase too.

In the meantime, only play with what you can afford to lose and Good Luck! And if you can't get lucky with the lottery maybe you should just look through your collection of DVDs for a little extra cash.