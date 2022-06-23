Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

A Louisiana purchased Powerball ticket for the June 22, 2022 drawing is worth $150,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's website. This continues Louisiana's string of big money payouts from the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are played in the state.

Last night's top prize in the Powerball game was reported to be $313.7 million dollars. No single ticket sold for the June 22 drawing matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize. However, there were some large payouts nationwide. For example, a ticket worth $2 million dollars was sold in Florida. And, tickets sold for last night's Powerball in Pennsylvania and Wyoming are worth $1 million this morning.

If you didn't catch last night's ball drop as it happened, here's the video:

As you can see from the video the numbers produced at random for the June 22, 2022 Powerball drawing were:

06 10 31 48 56 Powerball 12 and Powerplay x3

The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page showed that in addition to the $150,000 winner there were 20 other tickets sold in Louisiana that are worth at least $100 this morning. FIve of those tickets are worth a reported $300. We can only assume that the ticket purchasers opted in on the Powerplay option the game allows.

The big money ticket, the $150,000 winner was sold at a Circle K convenience store. The store is located at 560 Lincoln Road in Monroe. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The ticket purchaser had also opted in for the Powerplay which makes the ticket worth $150,000 by rule.

Since the game's jackpot was not won last night it will continue to climb. Powerball officials estimate that by Saturday night the jackpot will be an estimated $335 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing as well. That drawing on Friday night will be for a top prize of $312 million (estimated).

But if you're looking for a nice payout with a little better odds you might want to look to Louisiana's Lotto game. That jackpot will be an estimated $2.3 million on Saturday night and the Easy 5 game will boast a top prize of $90,000 on Saturday.

If you do choose to play lottery games, please play responsibly. If you or a loved one have an issue with gambling and would like help, it's available free of charge by calling 1-877-770 STOP (7867).