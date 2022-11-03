Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.

Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed that three state-sold tickets can lay claim to some of the Powerball game's top prizes. There were two $50,000 winners sold in the state as well as a $100,000 winner.

If you were unable to watch the November 2nd, 2022 Powerball drawing here is how the ping pong balls fell:

The Powerball website has the winning numbers for last night's drawing listed as:

02 11 22 35 60 Powerball 23 Power Play x2.

While there were no jackpot winners sold for Wednesday's Powerball that doesn't mean there weren't a lot of big-money winners. Tickets sold in Arkansas, Montana, and New Jersey matched all five of the white ball numbers and they had opted-in on the Power Play so those tickets are valued at $2 million dollars this morning.

There was also a multitude of $1 million dollar winners in last night's game. Tickets sold in Arizona, California Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia all made someone an instant millionaire. Those tickets matched all five of the white balls but did not opt for the Power Play.

Powerball players in Louisiana did fairly well in last night's game. There were 58 tickets sold for last night's drawing that are $200 winners this morning. There was also an additional 156 tickets sold in Louisiana for the Powerball that are worth $100 bucks each, so do check your numbers.

By the way, the Lottery Website has an easy way to check those numbers if you have a lot of them to check. Click this link and look on the right-hand side of the page, you'll see "Check My Powerball Numbers". Just enter your numbers and see how well you did.

We do know three Louisiana Powerball players did very well in last night's game. A ticket sold in Vinton is worth $100,000 this morning. That ticket matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball, and they opted for the Power Play.

Meanwhile, tickets sold in Natchitoches and Geismar are worth $50,000. Those tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball but did not opt-in for the Power Play.

Saturday night the estimated top prize in the Powerball game will be $1.5 billion dollars. That's the annuity prize, if you opt for the lump sum cash payout you're looking at a payday of some $620 million less taxes of course. Please play responsibly if you choose to play at all.