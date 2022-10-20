Powerball – What We Know About the Drawing for $515 Million

The numbers have been drawn and now it's up to the computers at the Powerball website to determine if someone has had a life-changing moment courtesy of the multi-state lottery game. The top prize in last night's (10/19/22) Powerball drawing was an estimated $515 million dollars.

USA Mega via YouTube USA Mega via YouTube loading...

As you might have expected, Powerball officials say ticket sales before last night's drawing were quite brisk as people from the 45 states where the game is played plunked down a few bucks in hopes of turning that small investment into an unplanned retirement filled with luxury.

Here's how the ping pong balls fell last night.

According to the Powerball website, the numbers drawn were:

06 08 15 27 42 Powerball 10 Power Play x3

The Powerball website is reporting that one ticket sold in New Jersey claimed a two million dollar prize for matching all five numbers and opting in on the Power Play. While another two tickets, one sold in New Jersey and the other sold in Michigan matched all five white-ball numbers but did not have the Power Play option, those tickets are worth $1 million dollars.

Two Multi-State Lotteries Each Offer Over $400 Jackpots Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

So, what about the game's top prize of $515 million?

No single ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim that top prize. That means when they play Powerball again on Saturday night the anticipated jackpot will be in excess of $550 million dollars.

Louisiana Powerball players did not score any major money in last night's game. The largest single prize noted by the Louisiana Lottery was $300. Nine tickets sold in the state earned that prize while another 30 tickets earned a prize of $100.

megamillions.com megamillions.com loading...

Between now and Saturday you have a chance at a $30 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. Also, the Louisiana Lottery's Lotto jackpot is pretty significant too. The top prize in that game is $1.5 million. That drawing will be held on Saturday along with the Powerball drawing.

Good Luck if you choose to play.