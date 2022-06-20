President Biden Is Asking for Federal Holiday on Gasoline Tax

(Associated Press) President Joe Biden is considering a federal holiday on gasoline tax that would help families in Acadiana and around the nation struggling to make ends meet.

Gasoline is now nearing $5 per gallon regular nationwide creating financial pressure for families in Acadiana to fill their gas tanks. In addition, because of the rising gas prices, the cost of making goods and getting those goods into our neighborhoods and communities has skyrocketed. Inflation in the country is hitting families hard and Acadiana is not immuned.

The President said Monday that he's considering the federal holiday on the gasoline tax that would save consumers money at the pump, as much as 18.4 cents per gallon. This action has worked in Connecticut, Georgia and Mayland. The saving directly affects the consumer, not gas station owners.

While walking on a beach near his home in Delaware, the President told reporters he was going to make the decision based on data.

Yes, I'm considering it. I hope to have a decision based on the data I'm looking for by the end of the week. -President Joe Biden via Associated Press

Biden says he's not happy with oil companies right now, claiming they are not refining enough oil. The White House has sent oil companies letters asking them to increase refined oil, but no action has been seen or felt at the pump, yet. However, the President said he would not meet with the oil companies personally.

According to Associated Press, "Oil refiners say their ability to produce additional gas and diesel fuel is limited, meaning that prices could remain high unless demand starts to wane."

Acadiana will have to tighten the purse strings for now.

