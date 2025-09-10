LAFAYETTE,LA (KPEL) — A Lafayette couple's ring camera captured footage of their home and neighborhood being targeted by vandals over the weekend.

According to The Advocate, Sarah Trotter and her partner, Kelsey Leger, noticed that their flagpole on the front of their home had been damaged. At first, they did not suspect that the flag had been stolen.

Surveillance footage captured the moment four people were walking down their street before one person in the group spotted their 'Abide No Hated' flag and snatched it off the pole, breaking it.

The couple shared the video in the Ring app, which has now been viewed nearly 2K times. The post describes the people in the video as appearing to look like college freshmen wearing khaki shorts and white shirts.

The audio from the video captured one of them celebrating, saying, "We got two!" after stealing their flag, referencing yet another stolen flag less than a half mile away.

“I was shocked, my stomach dropped when I saw the footage. I couldn’t believe it,” Trotter told The Advocate.

Leger shared the video on Facebook where another neighbor confrimed that their flag had also been stolen that same night.

“It’s unfortunate that whatever perspective they have of seeing that flag, ‘Abide No Hatred,’ and their mind goes straight to, we need to tear this down,” Leger said. “Unbeknownst to them, you picked the wrong house.”

The video was handed over to the police in hopes of identifying the individuals. It's less about the stolen property and more about the hatred fueling the act.

“I’m dead set on finding them because it’s disrespectful, and I don’t want it to keep happening around town; it’s really disheartening,” Leger added.

Despite the incident, both say they feel supported by their neighborhood. “In our community, in Lafayette, we’re just so loved and we love the community,” Leger said.

The couple is best known for their incredible addition to the food scene, Five Mile Eatery.