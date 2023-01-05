Proposed Solutions to Bills-Bengals Game Upsetting Many NFL Fans

As Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following an on-field incident during Monday night's NFL matchup between his team, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals the NFL hierarchy is knee-deep in ideas on how best to handle the playoff situation the game's suspension has created.

By the way, the latest information on Hamlin's condition suggests his recovery is moving in a positive way. And, at the end of the day, that's what we as football fans want. We want to see this young man back on his feet and with his family. The game of football does seem so irrelevant when viewed through the lens of Hamlin's ordeal.

Monday night's events made it all too clear that Hamlin's care was far more important than the conclusion of a sporting event. But still, the NFL is a business and despite tragedies, a business must go on even if it's not business as usual.

Let's face it, the Bills-Bengals matchup was a game that many considered to be a precursor to the playoffs. Both teams have already clinched a spot in the NFL's playoff tournament. However, the seeding of those two teams could play a pivotal part in what teams actually make the league championship game in February.

Reporter Benjamin Albright is reporting that the NFL is mulling over several ways to handle the suspended game as it relates to standings and playoffs. The scenario that seems to be getting the most traction is apparently one that many NFL fans are finding unacceptable.

The scenario goes like this. The NFL will rule the Bills-Bengals matchup a "No-Contest". The league would then use a "random number generator" to determine the seeding on the AFC side of the leger. Many of you are probably staring at your screen like Terry Bradshaw right now.

Some of the arguments against this "Wheel of Fortune" method are coming from outside the Bills and Bengals organizations. Folks in Kansas City aren't pleased because they say this scenario gives both Buffalo and Cincy an extra bye week. While teams such as the Chiefs would have to play a full schedule.

Then there is this scenario which has also been floated.

Another option that has gotten some traction among pundits in the league is to seed the playoff via win percentage instead of the actual win/loss record. But we're pretty sure that would make fans of other teams just as mad as the random number thing is making the folks in Kansas City.

Regardless, the NFL is going to have to make a decision and they're going to need to make it quickly. The league's final week of the regular season kicks off this Sunday and playoff seedings and scenarios will need to be in place by the time the clock reaches 00:00 in the Sunday night game between Green Bay and Detroit.

As of now in the AFC Kansas City holds the top spot but Buffalo and Cincinnati are seeded two and three. Those seedings will determine which teams the Bills and the Bengals would face in the opening round. And as a fan base you have to ask yourself would you rather face Jacksonville or New England or even Miami or Pittsburgh in the opening round?

I think the only thing we can be certain of in this situation is that we all want Damar Hamlin to recover fully. And I guess the other thing we can be sure of is that no matter what the NFL finally decides about the Bills-Bengals game and how the playoff seedings are determined, somebody is going to be pissed.