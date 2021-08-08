Pumpkin Spice – Flavored Instant Ramen Noodles…Has it Gone Too Far

Pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice air freshener, pumpkin spice candles...but pumpkin spice ramen noodles? Has the fad gone too far?

Nissin Foods who invented the instant cup of ramen noodles, announced Wednesday that ramen noodle lovers will now be able to buy pumpkin spice-flavored instant ramen noodles. The noodles will be exclusively at Walmart nationwide in October.

According to FoodManufacturing.com, pumpkin spice is not out-of-style just yet.

According to a nationwide survey, pumpkin spice is definitely not dead. In fact, more than 50 percent of Gen Z respondents are obsessed with all things pumpkin spice. -Food Manufacturing

DID WE JUST OFFICIALLY KILL PUMPKIN SPICE? OR BRING IT BACK FROM THE DEAD? YOU DECIDE !!!!!! COMING TO SELECT WALMART LOCATIONS NEAR YOU IN OCTOBER. (YES, REALLY.) -Original Cup Noodles

Nissin Foods promises the fall delight will be saucy, not soupy. In just four minutes you'll have a perfect soupy, sweet, savory, pumpkin spice flavored cup of noodles. All you do is add water!