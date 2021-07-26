‘QAnon Shaman’ From Jan. 6th Attack Diagnosed With Mental Illness

The guy who is considered by many to be the face of the Washington D.C. uprising on January 6th is reported, by Reuters, to be negotiating a plea deal for his part in the events of that day. Jacob Chansley who was widely visible in videos of the events on January 6th was been found to suffer from a variety of mental illnesses.

Chansley, who earned the nickname QAnon Shaman for his unique dress that day, has been diagnosed with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. That revelation was made public by Albert Watkins, a defense lawyer for Chansley, who said the diagnosis came from doctors at the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Photographed wearing a horned headdress, shirtless, and heavily tattooed, Chansley became "the poster boy" for the events in Washington on January the 6th of this year. He has stated that he is a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that casts former President Donald Trump as a savior figure. That same conspiracy theory suggests that members of the Democratic Party are Satanists, pedophiles, and cannibals.

CNN via YouTube

Based on reports Chansley's legal team is in the process of discussing a plea deal with prosecutors. Chansley has been charged with civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding. His defense team is hoping that their client can get access to treatment so he can actively participate in his own defense.

Federal prosecutors have arrested more than 535 people on charges related to the violence in our nation's capital on January 6th. In that violent uprising, rioters battled police, smashed windows, and breached the United States Capitol. That prompted members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats to seek safety until the violence could be quelled.

So far 188 men and women who were alleged to have been involved in the events of January 6th have been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.