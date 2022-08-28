You are leaving your house and headed to work, some place fun, or some place to eat, what is one item you are bringing with you?

We all have different items that we find comfort in having with us. Whether it's out of necessity, convenience, or for pleasure, there is always at least one item that each of us brings with us to help us get through our day.

We decided to ask our listeners what items they bring with them wherever they go and we received some interesting answers. Sure, there were some answers that we expected to get but some of the things our listeners bring with them as they start their day were unique and may give you some interesting ideas.

Chapstick

Chapstick, unsplash via erik mclean

Chapstick makes for a great item to bring with you wherever you go. Whether you are dealing with our hot and humid weather - or the cold of the winter - chapped lips are no fun to deal with.

Big Insulated Cup

KPEL cup

This is one of my favorite things to carry with me. There's nothing like having your favorite beverage in your own personalized cup with you when you are going through your day. It not only keeps you from getting thirsty but it's like taking a piece of your home with you on your day.

Pocket Knife

Pocket Knife, unsplash via denise jans

This is something that my father-in-law always has on him wherever he goes. I have learned the value of have a pocket knife on me because you never know when something may need to be cut open and a pocket knife would be the perfect tool to get it done.

Pez Dispenser

Presidential Pez Dispenser, unsplash via Russ Ward

This was definitely one of the most unique items mentioned to us but I like it! Depending on how cool the pez dispenser is, it's a great conversation starter and houses delicious candy you can snack on throughout the rest of your day.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer, unsplash via Towfiqu barbhuiya

Since the COVID pandemic began, I would definitely say this is an item that more and more people bring with them wherever they go. Plus, it's not only something you can use but you can also share with others.

Wet Wipes

Wet Wipes, unsplash via Towfiqu barbhuiya

As a father of two kids under two years of age, it's sometimes a necessity to bring some wet wipes with us for when the little ones make an accident. For general purposes, wet wipes make for a great way to clean up little messes that you may encounter throughout your day.

Gun

Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

In this crazy and violent world that we live in, it's no surprise that many people conceal carry a gun with them wherever they go.

Wallet

Emil Kalibradov via Unsplahs.com

Not a surprising item to be mentioned by listeners. You need to have money wherever you go, whether it's for a planned payment or something unexpected.

Cell Phone

Getty Images

It's rare that I leave my house without a cell phone. Besides greatly minimizing the chances of losing communication with others, you can look up whatever you need for wherever you go.

Portable Potty Seat

Portable Potty Seat, Facebook via Tiverton Tots LLC

Definitely one of the most unique items mentioned but, for parents of toddlers, this can be very beneficial to helping those little ones continue to learn how to use the bathroom like grown ups do, even in public places.