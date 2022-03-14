Ragin’ Cajun Alum Tracy Walker Signs Big Deal to Remain in Detroit

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alum has been one of the best players for the Lions since his Detroit drafted him 82nd overall in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He left the team in tackles last season with 108, and in week 18, earned NFC Defensive Player of the week honors.

With free agency set to begin this Wednesday, the Lions didn't want him to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, agreeing to a multi-year contract with him today.

A weel earned deal for the safety from Brunswick, Georgia, who was a standout starter in his 4 seasons at Louisiana.

In 2021, Detroit hired Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator. Glenn installed a base split-safety scheme, which Walker thrived in.

