Railroad Street Shooting Victim Identified by Lafayette Police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim in a Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Zaveon Willis, age 20, of Lafayette was found on Railroad Street on Sunday after officers responded to a shooting in the area. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.

According to LPD, the homicide is still under investigation, and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect.

Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, and LPD has set up a crime scene to investigate the shooting.

Investigators are still working the scene and also looking for a suspect at this time.

The public is advised that if anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

