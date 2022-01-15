Ralph Emery, Voice of the Grand Ole Opry Dies

Country music icon Ralph Emery has died. The veteran broadcaster and entertainer passed away today at the age of 88.

Emery was described during his career as 'the Dick Clark of Country Music". He was well known as a voice on WSM Radio and the Grand Ole Opry. He was also a host on the Nashville Network.

On his cable TV show, Emery showed not only his ability to draw information out of his guests but also got to showcase his own charming personality. Emery made his radio debut in 1951 and used his star power from that medium to transition into television where he became the voice of the country lifestyle.

Taste of Country and The Boot will have more on the life of Ralph Emery later this evening including reactions from some of Nashville's biggest stars.