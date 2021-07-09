Laine Hardy to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut [VIDEO]

We have been so pleased to see the success of our local and regional musicians from the great state of Louisiana. And some of them have been in the news a lot lately (we're lookin' at you, Britney Spears). And one of them who is on his way to a big career isn't even old enough to drink yet.

Yes, we're talking about Livingston, LA native, and Season 17 American Idol winner Laine Hardy. The now 20-year-old singer has been signed to Buena Vista Records / Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings since his victory in 2019 on the wildly popular singing competition. And you might remember that his appearance on the show started in 2017, when he auditioned as a senior at French Settlement High School.

Laine has been a busy guy lately, and was spotted earlier this week singing his brand new single "Memorize You" on the ABC show 'The Bachelorette". You can see his performance from Monday night in the video below. And he also had some exciting news to share via his socials about a very special invitation to perform at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Laine will make his Opry debut on August 28, and if you'd like to attend, tickets are available HERE. Check out his very cool version of the Hank Williams classic "Jambalaya" below. (Nice tip of the hat to your home state, sha)

In an official press release, Hardy stated “Growing up listening to country music, playing the Grand Ole Opry has always been a dream of mine. Stepping into that circle where so many artists I’ve loved my whole life have been, it’s really going to be a crazy and special moment for me.” He'll also be kicking off his Monster Energy Outbreak Tour on July 22, so it's going to be a fun summer for our Louisiana boy.