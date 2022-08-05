‘American Idol’ Holding Virtual Auditions for Louisiana Residents on August 15

"American Idol" is gearing up for yet another season as they search for the next singing superstar.

And of course, that starts with the first round of auditions. For the third straight year, producers of the show will be holding "Idol Across America," which are live virtual nationwide auditions in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance to make "Idol" history and be crowned the next "American Idol."

How do you sign up for a virtual audition?

Simply go to www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information including specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and more.

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Virtual auditions for Louisiana residents will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Auditions will be conducted over custom-built Zoom technology.

(Keep in mind that you can also send in a full audition online 24/7 at any time.)

Front of the Line Nomination Opportunity

This season, "American Idol" is giving media (that's us) the opportunity to nominate a local musician to audition for "American Idol" with a "Front of Line" pass. Nominees will skip the virtual line and be one of the first of the day to audition.

If you know of an Acadiana musician that is deserving of scoring our "Front of Line" pass, then email your suggestion to jude@973thedawg.com and we'll consider them for this nomination.

The next season of "American Idol" will be the franchise's 21st season and its sixth year on ABC.