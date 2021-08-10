‘American Idol’ Holding Virtual Auditions in Louisiana on Monday, August 16

If you've always wanted to tryout out for "American Idol," then the show's making it easy this season for you to be a part of the audition process.

The show is doing something called "Idol Across America," which is open virtual auditions via Zoom. This live virtual nationwide search for their next superstar will hit all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and the date for Louisiana hopefuls is Monday, August 16.

During this first round of "American Idol," hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback in a shot at eventually becoming the next "American Idol."

To be a part of the auditions simply visit www.americanidol.com/audtions for more information on "Idol Across America." There you will find specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

This season, "American Idol" is also giving media outlets the opportunity to nominate a local musician to audition for the show with a "Front of the Line" pass. Nominees will skip the virtual "Idol Across America" line and be one of the first of the day to audition.

So, if you know of a local musician in our area you think could be the next "American Idol" and we should nominate them, then let us know who they are and we may send their name in.

This upcoming season of "American Idol" will be the fifth season on ABC but a historic 20th season for the franchise overall.