American Idol Winner from Louisiana Laine Hardy Arrested on Felony Charge
UPDATE: Laine Hardy has been arrested on Friday, April 29, on a felony charge of intercepting communications. Allegedly, Laine left the device in a female's apartment to monitor conversations. Story developing.
The information about American Idol singer Laine Hardy's imminent arrest continues to flow in this morning.
According to WAFB, there is information that a device of some sort was left in a female's apartment.
The LSU Police Department is expected to make an arrest in connection with this ongoing case.
This whole situation regarding this story began after Hardy made a post about the incident on social media.
In the post, Hardy mentions a warrant out for his arrest but doesn't go into specific details.
According to another media source, the allegations are that he left a listening device in this woman's apartment.
Laine Hardy was the winner of American Idol season 17. He is from French Settlement, Louisiana.