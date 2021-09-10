Laine Hardy Birthday Concert to Benefit Volunteer Louisiana

Livingston, Louisiana native Laine Hardy is having a big year. The "American Idol" winner has been named a tourism ambassador for his home state, is about to release his debut album, and will be celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend. He's a busy guy who has never forgotten where he came from, and is happy to help out people in need in Louisiana.

In honor of Hardy's 21st birthday on Sunday, September 12, the singer will perform an online benefit concert and album release party live from New Orleans.

The concert will begin at 7:00 PM CST and will benefit two organizations that are close to Hardy's heart - the Louisiana Museum Foundation, and Volunteer Louisiana. Of course, Volunteer Louisiana has been instrumental in helping people in our state who are still struggling after Hurricane Ida, and it has been at the forefront of Lt Governor Billy Nungesser's campaign to get Louisiana back on our feet after another weather disaster.

Hardy will be performing songs from his album "Here's to Anyone" on the Buena Vista Records / Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings label, which will be available on September 17. According to a press release The event will take place at the home of the New Orleans Jazz Museum in the historic Old U.S. Mint in the French Quarter and kicks off at 7:00 p.m. He said “Hurricane Ida hit hard in my home state. So many people have been impacted and we wanted to find a way to help. I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday than playing a show for everyone.”

The live concert will be available here.