Rape Victim Has to Pay Child Support to Alleged Abuser

In a complicated case that is garnering attention in the media this week, a woman says that she was raped years ago. This year, a judge gave custody of the offspring of the rape to her alleged abuser. The woman also was ordered to pay the man child support according to a report by WBRZ.

Crysta Abelseth tells WBRZ-TV her daughter was conceived when a man twice her age raped her 16 years ago. The television station says court documents reveal that John Barnes is the child's biological father. WBRZ says he admitted over the phone he's the child's father. He made no other statement referring them to his lawyer. We will work to contact Barnes' lawyer for comment.

Abelseth says the two met years ago at a restaurant in Hammond. Barnes offered her a ride home, and she says he instead took her to his home where she alleges he raped her. Being young, Abelseth said she didn't know the statute of limitations was not up until years after her 18th birthday. In 2015 she filed a criminal complaint.

While nothing has happened with the potential case of Barnes, as far as is known now, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says the case remains open. We are waiting on a return call from the spokesperson for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department. The spokesperson was out of the office today.

We have also reached out to John Barnes for his comment on this story as well, but we have yet to receive a return telephone call.

Abelseth told WBRZ that a court case aimed at getting Barnes' parental rights revoked is scheduled for next week.