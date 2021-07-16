UPDATE (July 16): 37-year-old Julian ‘Trey’ M. Aucoin III of Rayne was already in trouble with the law when Louisiana State Police announced he was arrested for allegedly using an electronic device to not only contact a juvenile for sexual purposes but to also allegedly have sexual contact with the minor in April of 2021. Now, Aucoin faces an additional charge of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13 years of age.

Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says investigators added the sexual battery charge after other potential victims were identified and interviewed, which led to an arrest warrant that was executed on Friday morning. Aucoin now sits in the Acadia Parish Jail.

________________________________________________________

Original Story (April 23): 37-year-old Julian 'Trey' M. Aucoin III of Rayne now sits in the Acadia Parish Jail after he allegedly used an electronic device contact a juvenile for sexual purposes and then allegedly had sexual contact with the minor.

State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says Aucoin was caught allegedly doing this a week ago - on Friday, April 16. Once investigators got their information on Aucoin's alleged actions, an arrest warrant was obtained and Aucoin was brought in to custody.

Aucoin faces the following two charges: Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. This case remains under investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to crimes against children, please call Louisiana State Police at 1-800-434-8007 or visit http://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm to file an online complaint.

