Recall Alert: Frozen Shrimp Sold At Target, Whole Foods & Meijer

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued its second warning for Avanti frozen shrimp sold under many different names at Target, Whole Foods (365 brand) and Meijer stores.

The first FDA recall for Avanti frozen shrimp was issued back in June after six people became ill with salmonella after eating Avanti shrimp.

Today the FDA issued another recall for Avanti shrimp products after nine people have become ill this month alone. So far, people have become sick after eating the tainted shrimp in Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Rhode Island.

The recall includes cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp prepared and packaged by Avanti Frozen Foods. Some were packaged with cocktail sauce. The recalled shrimp products were sold from November 2020 to May 2021. The shrimp were sold in various sizes.

Recommendation from the FDA

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled shrimp. The expanded recall includes the following brands:

BIG RIVER



365



AHOLD



CENSEA



COS



CWNO BRAND



FIRST STREET



NATURE’S PROMISE



HARBOR BANKS



HOS



MEIJER



SANDBAR



SEA COVE



WATERFRONT BISTRO



WELLSLEYFARMS



WFNOBRANDS



FOODLION

Consumers are being asked to throw away the recalled shrimp or take them back to the point of purchase for a refund.